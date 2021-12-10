Blunt, MDC Dir Sara Parker Pauley testify in Capitol Hill for Wildlife Act

This week, Missouri’s Department of Conservation Director joined Senator Roy Blunt on Capitol Hill to testify in favor of a bill for the long-term health of fish and wildlife habitat by funding on-the-ground conservation work by states. Conservation Director Sara Pauley, traveled around Missouri with Blunt last month to highlight the bill. Blunt says Missouri landowners will get the support they need in this bill.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would provide $1.3 billion in dedicated annual funding nationwide and has the widespread support of wildlife and hunting organizations and agencies.

