NDAA – military policy bill passes U-S House, now to Senate

The US House has passed a 768-billion-dollar defense policy bill, and Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler had a key role in fashioning that bill as a member of the Armed Services Committee. One item she helped cut from the bill was the inclusion of women in the military draft.

Hartzler has another bill to do away with the military draft altogether. The bill also included some measures supported by Senator Josh Hawley to reform military justice, including removing commanders from oversight of prosecuting crimes such as rape, sexual assault, murder and kidnapping.

