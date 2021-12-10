One facing charges following incident at high school

The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston man faces an assault charge after an alleged disturbance at Sikeston High School. Shortly after noon on Monday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Sikeston High School in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers arrested 18-year-old Jaden Blackmon and another juvenile was taken into police custody. Both Blackmon and the juvenile were transported to Sikeston DPS. The Scott County Juvenile Office was notified of the juvenile’s arrest and the minor was turned over to those authorities. Blackmon was charged through Scott County Circuit Court with felony third-degree assault. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He is scheduled for a court appearance at 9 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022.

