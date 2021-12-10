Sikeston woman attacks person with golf clubs, balls

A Sikeston woman faces felony charges after allegedly swinging a golf club and throwing golf balls at someone early Monday at a convenience store in Sikeston. Around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s, on E. Malone Ave., in reference to a female swinging a golf club at a person. Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect who was identified as 36-year-old Amber McDonald. Further investigation revealed McDonald had confronted a customer of Huck’s and became violent. McDonald began swinging a golf club and throwing golf balls at the reporting person and their vehicle. The victim in this case was not injured, and it’s unknown where McDonald had obtained the golf clubs or golf balls. McDonald was charged through Scott County Circuit Court with third-degree assault, first degree property damage, and first degree trespassing. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!