Trading Post – December 11
Rifle ammunition
Warner fiberglass stepladder – 8 ft
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
‘12 Chevy Impala
‘07 Ford Escape
DR brush cutter – ph #: 421-5385
————–
‘58 Farmall H tractor
‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237
————–
Vinyl records
VHS cassette tapes – ph #: 573-270-9582
————–
Mounted Lionel train track
12 volt battery powered Jeep – $20 – ph #: 573-450-9172
————–
2 Pressure washers – ph #: 573-382-3521
————–
Beveled mirror – $20
Blanket – $10 – ph #: 334-2055
————–
Set of aluminum wheels – $50 – ph #: 450-1172
————–
Dodge pickup – $2,000 – ph #: 573-258-2439
————–
18 ft car-hauler trailer -w/winch – $1,500
Kawasaki mule – $2,500
Buying: early Ford parts – ph #: 573-803-9135
————–
Vinyl records
Pop-up camper
Gas furnace – ph #: 573-382-9303