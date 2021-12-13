Missouri National Guard Salute

We salute those members of the Missouri National Guard that are currently serving here and abroad. Join us as we partner with JSE Surplus, EBO MD, Reed’s Metals of Scott City and Hosemate to salute those who serve and protect us when our community and country need it the most. Listen on-air and online for the names of those brave, local men and women who are committed to serve. It is our privilege to honor these heroes with JSE Surplus, EBO MD, Reed’s Metals of Scott City and Hosemate. Find the complete list of our Military Salutes below.

SFC Austin Clardy

SSG Derek Sides

MSG Patrick Cullen

CW4 Patrick Schlosser

SFC Beau Morrison

SPC Cody Jones

SGT Tyler McMahon

SSG Brenda Zimmerman

SSG John Gilman

SGT Ryan Henneke

SSG Dana Hopfer

SSG Cheryl Dinges

SFC Todd French

SPC Christian Worley

SFC Joe Dilley

SSG Scott Beattie

SGT Nathan Miller

SSG Jonathan Holt

SSG Mark Clayton

MSG John Worley

2LT Jacob Krueger

SGT Kelsey Dockins

SFC Jennifer Dipley

CPT Rebecca Peters

MAJ Richard Snyder

