Missouri National Guard Salute
We salute those members of the Missouri National Guard that are currently serving here and abroad. Join us as we partner with JSE Surplus, EBO MD, Reed’s Metals of Scott City and Hosemate to salute those who serve and protect us when our community and country need it the most. Listen on-air and online for the names of those brave, local men and women who are committed to serve. It is our privilege to honor these heroes with JSE Surplus, EBO MD, Reed’s Metals of Scott City and Hosemate. Find the complete list of our Military Salutes below.
- SFC Austin Clardy
- SSG Derek Sides
- MSG Patrick Cullen
- CW4 Patrick Schlosser
- SFC Beau Morrison
- SPC Cody Jones
- SGT Tyler McMahon
- SSG Brenda Zimmerman
- SSG John Gilman
- SGT Ryan Henneke
- SSG Dana Hopfer
- SSG Cheryl Dinges
- SFC Todd French
- SPC Christian Worley
- SFC Joe Dilley
- SSG Scott Beattie
- SGT Nathan Miller
- SSG Jonathan Holt
- SSG Mark Clayton
- MSG John Worley
- 2LT Jacob Krueger
- SGT Kelsey Dockins
- SFC Jennifer Dipley
- CPT Rebecca Peters
- MAJ Richard Snyder