MO Board of Ed wants to boost teacher pay minimum by $10k

Sixteen years ago was the last time Missouri increased its minimum teacher salary requirement. The state Board of Education’s top priority for the upcoming legislative session is to require the minimum salary to increase from 25-thousand to 35-thousand-dollars annually. Board member Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge says the board should go big or go home.

Board members Charlie Shields and Mary Schrag say the dollar figure is a minimum starting point.

