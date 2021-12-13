Parson talks about deadly tornadoes ripping through Missouri over the weekend

Friday night’s tornadoes destroyed or caused significant damage to hundreds of homes and buildings in Missouri. The National Weather Service has confirmed three twisters so far – in Reynolds County, Defiance, and Wellsville. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says at least two people were killed in Pemiscot and St. Charles Counties from the storms and two other deaths are under investigation. Parson says state agencies are on the ground helping the areas affected.

The National Weather Service issued a total of 31 tornado warnings for Missouri on Friday night.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!