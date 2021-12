Missouri’s first-ever National Principal of the Year comes from Fulton. Beth Houf, of Fulton Middle School in central Missouri, is the 2022 National Principal of the Year. During a Missouri Board of Education meeting last week, board member Peter Herschend of Branson says the role of principal is pivotal to quality education.

The board honored Houf last week at its meeting in Jefferson City.

