Celebration of Retired Legislators

This celebration of original elected Republican Legislators in Southeast Missouri is planned at the Annual Christmas Party of the three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County; Republican Women – Lisa Reitzel, Pachyderm Club – Victor Gunn, Cape Central Republican Committee – Matt Henson.

December 16, 2021, at the Cape Girardeau Concourse Building at 429 Broadview in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Admission is free. All are welcome. Dress is casual

Peter Kinder , former Missouri Lt. Governor and State Senator from Cape Girardeau will be the Master of Ceremonies. Invited legislators to be honored are Mary Kasten, David Schwab, Mark Richardson, Jim Graham, Patrick Naeger, and Bill Foster as well as Peter Kinder.

