Wednesday, October 15th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

MS — A Mississippi woman says she “cried for a week” after she accidentally livestreamed herself having sex with her husband on Facebook. The woman, known on TikTok as @rroberson16, made the candid confession in a video posted on Saturday, revealing that dozens of her Facebook friends tuned in to view the X-rated romp — including her own dad.

“Randomly remembering that one time last year when I accidentally went live on Facebook while I was in pound town, and 46 people saw it, including my own father,” the brunette captioned her video. “I cried for a week straight.” “I thought my life was over,” the mom of one further confessed. “My husband still thinks it’s hilarious.” The woman explained that she was browsing Facebook before her husband snuck up on her and they began getting amorous.

However, the frisky Facebook user became so caught up in the moment that she ignored the calls and continued having sex. Shockingly, her father clicked on the live feed, before exiting when he realized what was taking place. Thankfully, the woman’s phone didn’t broadcast any visuals of the sex session, but the couple’s moans and sighs were able to be heard loud and clear. The woman’s TikTok confession clip has been viewed more than 175,000 times, with many offering their sympathies.

