World Health Organization says don’t underestimate COVID-19 Omicron variant

The World Health Organization says don’t underestimate the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The WHO has listed Omicron as a variant of concern. State Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf said particularly in South Africa, the variant is increasing in its foothold there.

Kauerauf says the key is the same regardless of the variant – he encourages the public to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, use proper hand washing, wear a mask, and keep your distance from others.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!