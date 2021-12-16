Authorities investigating alleged threats against students in Woodland District

State authorities and Woodland School District officials in Marble Hill are investigating two alleged threats against students of the school district. On Monday, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two separate threats made against students of Woodland High School and Woodland Middle School. A preliminary investigation revealed that the threats were made by two students. At this time, it appears these threats are separate from each other and not related. There is no belief or information indicating that there is a present danger or threat to students or faculty’s safety at this time. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Missouri Juvenile Office and Woodland School Administration, who have already taken action against the students. There is no further information at this time as this is an active investigation involving juveniles.

