Drunk driver receives maximum sentence for crash that killed three people in Dunklin County
A Tennessee man has received the maximum sentence available for his involvement in a drunk driving crash that killed three people. 59-year-old Benny Johnson crashed into a family as they were standing on the side of the road after their car had a flat tire near the Dunklin County and Stoddard County line. The crash resulted in the deaths of 32-year-old Tiffini Santana, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana, and 2-year-old Jackson Venneman. At the time of the crash, the Highway Patrol Crime Lab estimated Johnson’s blood alcohol content to be two and a half to four times the legal limit. Johnson was found guilty of three counts of driving while intoxicated causing a death and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident after a three-day jury trial in October. He has been sentenced to 38 years in the Department of Corrections and given a fine of $40,000.