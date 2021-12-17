FEMA Opens More Mobile Registration Centers

FEMA is opening more Mobile Registration Centers at the following locations:

WHERE: MARSHALL COUNTY

Joe Creason Community Center

1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025

CALDWELL COUNTY

Butler Gymnasium

600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church

State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

Additional centers are open at the following locations:

GRAVES COUNTY

The old Walmart location

Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066

HOPKINS COUNTY

First Baptist Church

960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

WARREN COUNTY

Former Sears at Greenwood Mall

2565 Russellville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104

HOURS: All centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.

FEMA personnel at these centers can help residents who were affected by the Dec. 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance and provide information about recovery resources.

Survivors who are unable to visit the centers may continue to apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or using the FEMA App.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!