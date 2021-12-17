Poplar Bluff man to spend 60 years in prison on statutory rape and sodomy charges
A Poplar Bluff man will be spending six decades in prison on statutory rape and sodomy charges. On Tuesday, 38-year-old Thomas Woodham received the maximum sentence of 30 years each on charges of 1st degree statutory rape and 1st degree statutory sodomy. Woodham was also given a four year sentence on an incest charge. The statutory rape and sodomy charges were ordered to run consecutive to each other, giving Woodham an overall sentence of 60 years. A jury found Woodham guilty of the charges in October after deliberating for only 30 minutes.