PSC Approves Sale Of Ameren Missouri Transmission Line

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri which authorizes the sale of certain electric transmission facilities to the Wabash Valley Power Association (Wabash Valley).

Ameren Missouri sought Commission approval to sell approximately 1.5 miles of 161 kV (kilovolt) transmission line to Wabash Valley. The transmission line runs from Wabash Valley’s Trail of Tears substation to its Charmin Bulk substation in southeast Missouri. The sale of the line will provide Wabash Valley a link between its two substations without the need to use Ameren Missouri as an intermediary.

The application for sale was made in conjunction with, and contingent on, the approval of a transmission line application filed by Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) for a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) for its Limestone Ridge Project. A CCN was granted by order of the Public Service Commission effective December 3, 2021.

“The Commission finds that the proposed transfer of assets will improve customer reliability in conjunction with the larger Limestone Ridge Project and those improvements outweigh any detriment to Ameren Missouri’s customers from the loss of wholesale revenues,” said the Commission. “The Commission finds that the transaction is not detrimental to the public interest and should be approved.”

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.

