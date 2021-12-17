Red Cross Joins partners in Arkansas and opens Resource Centers following recent tornadoes; All Shelters are now closed

American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for those impacted by the recent tornado. The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open at the following locations and dates:

Monday, December 20, 2021

Leachville Gymnasium205 E 11th St.

Leachville, AR 72438

Hours of Operation: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

First Baptist Church of Trumann1301 AR-69

Trumann, AR 72472

Hours of Operation: 11:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations may also be on hand at the MARC to assist those impacted.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare will be available.



For your safety and the safety of others, face masks are strongly recommended at each MARC. Free masks will be available.

Shelters

All shelters previously opened following the tornadoes in northeast Arkansas have been closed.

How to help those affected by disasters

During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. To give visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

Make an appointment to donate blood at www.redcrossblood.org.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!