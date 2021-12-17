Tornado-hit factory sued; worker said they couldn’t leave

Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory have filed a lawsuit against their employer. They claim Mayfield Consumer Products demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early. The suit was filed in state court. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the company. A spokesman for the company didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday. Company CEO Troy Propes said Wednesday that the company is confident its team leaders “acted entirely appropriately” leading up to the tornado. The suit was filed less than a week after the storms that began Friday night hit multiple states. You can learn more in the Associated Press.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!