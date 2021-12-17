Update: Mayfield – Dawson Springs KY Long Track Tornado December 10, 2021 event – Preliminary Findings:
After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in Memphis TN, Paducah KY, and Louisville KY have determined the following:
Tornado Rating: EF4
Estimated Peak Winds: 190 mph
Path Length (estimated): 165.7 miles
Maximum Path Width: A mile or more
Fatalities/Injuries: Total Unknown
Start Date: December 10, 2021 / Start Time: 8:49 pm CST
Start location: 1 mile southwest of Woodland Mills, TN
End Date: December 10, 2021 / End Time: 11:47 pm CST
End Location: 2.5 miles northeast of Falls of Rough, KY
Initial Survey Summary: Massive impacts along most of the tornado track. Worst damage found in the following locations: Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others. Additional details to follow as they become available.