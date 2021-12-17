Menu

Update: Mayfield – Dawson Springs KY Long Track Tornado December 10, 2021 event – Preliminary Findings:

After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in  Memphis TN, Paducah KY, and Louisville KY have determined the following: 

Tornado Rating: EF4 

Estimated Peak Winds: 190 mp

Path Length (estimated): 165.7 miles 

Maximum Path Width: A mile or more 

Fatalities/Injuries: Total Unknown 

Start Date: December 10, 2021 / Start Time: 8:49 pm CST 

Start location: 1 mile southwest of Woodland Mills, TN 

End Date: December 10, 2021 / End Time: 11:47 pm CST 

End Location: 2.5 miles northeast of Falls of Rough, KY 

Initial Survey Summary: Massive impacts along most of the tornado track. Worst damage  found in the following locations: Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton,  Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others. Additional details to follow as  they become available. 

