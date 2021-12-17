When the Christmas cookies hit the fan: Ways to prevent kids from having holiday meltdowns

From excitement to anxiety, the holidays can be overwhelming for children. University of Missouri developmental psychologist Christi Bergin says to prevent meltdowns in children, there are several things that can be done. She says a child’s routine is key but is often disrupted during the holidays. She says the disruption is usually a change in their sleep schedule.

Other ways to prevent kids from having meltdowns around the holidays include ensuring down time, minimizing gift giving and explaining to them that they should appreciate what they have.

