Menu

Trading Post – December 18

Buy & sell: Vinyl records

Pop-up camper

Gas furnace – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

12 ft trampoline – $75 – ph #: 573-264-4171

————–

VR head set unit – w/ five games – $500

Playstation 4 – $250 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Tree trimming service

Looking for mechanic – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Buying: square hay bales – ph #: 513-5505

————–

Acoustic guitar – $100

Ibanez mandolin – $125

BB guns – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Civil War officer’s sword – $700 – ph #: 573-788-2236

————–

Poodles – 8-10 weeks old – ph #: 703-4548

————–

Home decor items

Cardinals collectables – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

‘70’s Avon Christmas plates – $10/each

Lionel mounted train track – $50 – ph #: 573-450-9172

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: