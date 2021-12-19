CANCELLED Endangered Person Advisory – Ripley County Sheriff’s Department – Jordan Buse and Hunter Radford

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department has CANCELLED an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 69 Muskie Lane, Doniphan, MO at 3:00 PM on 12/6/2021.

Missing Was:

Jordan Buse a white, male, age 3

Hunter Radford a white, male, age 10

Vehicle Information:

Possibly in a Gold 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Missouri, EG2P8V

Possible suspects or associates were believed to be:

Sandra Radford, a white, female, age 29, height 5’00, 140 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes

The CANCELLED endangered missing person:

Jordan Buse, is a white, male, age 3, height 3’00, 35 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes

Hunter Radford, is a white, male, age 10, height 4’05, 75 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes

Brief circumstances regarding the CANCELLED Endangered Missing Person incident:

The children were located safe.

