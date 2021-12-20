Monday< december 20th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Melbourne, FL — A naked Florida man stole a pickup truck from a dealership, leading police on a pursuit early Wednesday in Melbourne. Melbourne police said 40-year-old Richard Blose was at Fiat of Melbourne before 7:00 a.m. when an employee saw him standing naked in a paint booth before the man got into a 2021 Ram truck. Blose then backed out of the booth in the pickup truck and drove off from the dealership.

The Melbourne Police Department said surveillance video showed Blose at the dealership just before 5:00 a.m. wearing only underwear, walking around the business, getting into another car and sitting on its roof for 30 minutes before stealing the Ram. Once police contacted the truck’s owner, officers were able to track the truck and located it going north on Interstate 95.

The department said an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw the truck “driving erratic” and striking a guardrail multiple times. Officers said the truck exited in Cocoa before authorities were able to stop Blose and take him into custody. Neighbors on Longbow Road, where the arrest was made, said Blose has a habit of losing his clothes. He was out on bond on a charge of exposing himself just last month.

