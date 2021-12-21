Missouri Attorney General Obtains Preliminary Injunction Against Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

Yesterday afternoon, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office obtained a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors, which halts enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and the other states in Missouri’s coalition that initially filed suit. Along with Nebraska, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt co-led a 10-state coalition on October 29 in filing suit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors. This afternoon, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri granted Missouri’s motion for preliminary injunction and halted enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and in the coalition states, which include Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also recently obtained an injunction against the Biden Administration’s health care worker vaccine mandate. Further, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office joined a motion for emergency stay in the United States Supreme Court to halt the vaccine mandate on private employers. The full preliminary injunction can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-12-20-federal-contractor-mandate-memorandum.pdf?sfvrsn=27381fcb_2

