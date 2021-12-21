Missouri legislator wants to tie welfare benefits to school attendance

A state representative wants to reduce some government assistance to individuals with children who do not attend school by at least 90-percent during an academic year. Jeff Porter has pre-filed the bill.

Benefits would be restored when all children in the custody of the individual attend at least 90-percent of school days in the preceding six months. Porter says the legislation would not take away food stamps. Porter says the bill currently does not include exceptions for special needs students or others who might be seriously ill.

