MSHP investigating officer involved shooting in Butler County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting in rural Butler County. Shortly before 3 pm Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Highway N in reference to an alleged sexual assault. During the investigation, one of the individuals in the residence began firing a handgun. At the time, one deputy and four EMS workers were inside the residence. The deputy fired his weapon, resulting in the subject’s death. The Sheriff’s Department has requested an independent investigation by the Highway Patrol, which is ongoing. The name of the officer and the subject are not being released at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!