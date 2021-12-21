Operation Christmas Tuesday in Mayfield-Graves County

The City of Mayfield and Graves County in Kentucky are delivering holiday cheer to city and county residents who were impacted by the catastrophic tornado. Operation Christmas Tuesday is today. Volunteers will assist with distributing a 4-day supply of food and water, gift cards, and basic supplies to families, plus deliver toys to every child in the Mayfield tornado corridor. Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said it is an effort to get everyone in the Christmas spirit during a tough time. Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said Operation Christmas Tuesday should provide families with the things they need to get through the holiday. Gift cards that can be used for furniture, supplies, food, or clothing are the most needed items. Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066. Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039, or online at https://gofund.me/3dabe793. Monetary donations can also be dropped off at any Independence Bank location. If you have questions about donations, call the Graves County donation hotline at 270-883-0072. The Operation Christmas Tuesday Event will also serve to provide families with sufficient food to get through the Christmas holiday, giving workers who have been providing supplies to tornado victims a chance to take a short break to spend some time with their own families. All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted on the Graves County Emergency Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Graves-County-Office-of-Emergency-Management-203302559749060.

