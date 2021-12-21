Residential fire on S. Hanover in Cape Monday morning

Yesterday morning, Cape Girardeau Fire crews were dispatched for the report of a fire at a residence on S. Hanover. First arriving crews advised they had a residential structure that had flames showing from the first floor. Fire crews made entry into the residence and found that a bedroom was on fire. The flames had extended to the second floor. Fire crews had the flames under control within twenty minutes. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overheated electrical appliance. There was moderate smoke and fire damage that was estimated at a $25,000 loss. No injuries were reported.

