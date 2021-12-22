Missouri legislator proposes to close loopholes allowing domestic violence survivors to be further victimized
A state Representative with a lengthy law enforcement career will continue to work on legislative ways to help domestic violence survivors. Lane Roberts says he is trying to close loopholes in state law that allow survivors to be further victimized or re-victimized. A bill he has pre-filed would allow survivors to testify in court via video conferencing and would specify that victims and their witnesses don’t have to share their home or work addresses when testifying in court, unless the court says so.
The legislative session begins January 5 in Jefferson City.