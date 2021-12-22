Name released of subject in officer involved shooting

The name has been released of the subject killed in a Butler County officer involved shooting. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that shortly before 3 pm Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Highway N in reference to an alleged sexual assault. During the investigation, an individual in the residence began firing a handgun. At the time, one deputy and four EMS workers were inside the residence. The deputy fired his weapon, resulting in the subject’s death. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports the subject has been identified as Chris Craft. Sheriff Dobbs says that the Sheriff’s Department has requested an independent investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is ongoing.

