President Biden has extended the pause on federal student loan payments and interest charged through May 1st because of the ongoing pandemic. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush from St. Louis continues to push for a full cancellation of existing student loan debt.

Payments were scheduled to resume in the New Year.

