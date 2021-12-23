Fire contained at Marston industry

Fire personnel were able to quickly contain a fire reported at a Marston industry. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Portageville Fire Department personnel were called to Magnitude Seven Metals in the St. Jude Industrial Park to assist the Marston Fire Department. Fire in the “green mill” portion of the factory was producing heavy smoke and flames. Members of the Marston Fire with two engines on the scene established a water supply. Two members of the Portageville crew along with crew members from Magnitude Seven went to the fifth floor of the building where they began an interior attack on the fire. Once up top, firefighters were able to get a quick knock down of the fire with no issues. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!