One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson. 26-year-old Clifton Smith Jr., of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Smith is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $2 million cash-only bond. Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department reports that one person died as a result of the shooting and another is in critical condition. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired around 4 a.m. at the Town House Inn off East Jackson Boulevard. Smith had allegedly entered several rooms at the hotel unlawfully and shot two adult males in one of the rooms. Smith exited the room and began shooting into other occupied rooms from the outside and through the windows. Smith dropped a handgun when ordered by officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Broch said there is no further danger to the public. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Jackson Police Department. Charges against Smith were filed through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!