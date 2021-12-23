Shooting in Jackson

On the date of 12/22/2021, at approximately 0403hrs, the Jackson Police Department received a call of an Active Shooter at the Town House Inn on E. Jackson Blvd.

Officers responded and contained the area. Officers then gave orders to the suspect to drop the handgun. The suspect complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the subject:

Clifton D. Smith Jr. (26 yr old B/M) Oxford, MS

had unlawfully entered into several rooms of the hotel. Inside one of the rooms, Smith shot two adult males. One occupant is deceased and the other was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Smith then exited the room and began shooting into other occupied rooms from the outside and through the windows before being taken into custody by the Jackson Police Department with assistance from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifton D. Smith Jr. is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center and has been charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with:

Murder 1st Degree

Armed Criminal Action

Assault 1st Degree

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Burglary 1st Degree

Smith’s bond is set at $2,000,000 cash only.

The charge of an offense is merely an accusation or allegation. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

