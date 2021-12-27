Carbondale inmate’s death under investigation at Jackson County, IL jail

The Southern Illinoisian reports that Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a Jackson County Jail inmate. 40-year-old Elizabeth Mumba, of Carbondale, was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Dec. 13. Jail staff began providing life-saving measures on Mumba until the ambulance arrived. She was taken to a local hospital and later died. Per policy, the ISP was called in to investigate the incident. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office declined comment and deferred questions to ISP. The ISP was unable to confirm any details — other than they are investigating the situation. The investigation is ongoing.

