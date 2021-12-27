Missouri tech startup helps domestic violence victims find a safe place for their pets

A new Missouri tech startup is helping domestic violence survivors across the country find a temporary place for their pets to crash while they seek shelter from an abusive relationship. BestyBnB co-founder, Matt Krentz, says the Kansas City-based firm allows partnering domestic violence shelters to search for caregivers in the network.

BestyBnB is currently working with six Missouri shelters and it hopes to expand its network to others across the state and nation. BestyBnB is looking for short-term and long-term foster pet caregivers and caregivers can charge or donate their services. More information is available at bestybnb.com.

