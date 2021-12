Missouri has been battling a teacher shortage for years. The pandemic has not helped the situation. State Representative Ed Lewis says currently substitutes must get a different background check for each school they want to teach at, costing them 50-dollars each. He has pre-filed a legislative bill to change the process.

The new legislative session begins January 5 in Jefferson City.

