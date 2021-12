Today’s Genius Award goes to….

Man Pretends To Be Passenger After High-Speed Car Chase: Newsweek magazine says a Nottinghamshire, England teen recently led cops on a high speed chase. Bill Nicholson eventually stopped, jumped into the backseat with his passengers, and told officers that the driver of the car had fled. His lie was caught on camera as he was arrested.

