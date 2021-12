A Herrin, IL man has been arrested after he strangled a woman. Herrin Police say they were called at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of Professional Drive after someone called 9-1-1 reporting they could hear a woman screaming. Walter Pitcher was arrested on felony charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. He was taken to the Williamson County Detention Center.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!