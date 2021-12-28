Since 1988, a Missouri clinic has been doing its part to help young children with speech or language problems. Walker Scottish Rite Clinic at Maryville University in St. Louis provides services throughout the state free of charge to Missouri children who don’t qualify through other programs, like First Steps and Head Start. Clinic Director, Jacob Gutshall says about one in ten children has a speech or language disorder. He says the cause of communication problems is often unknown.

Guttshall says there are some simple ways to help prevent these disorders, such as reading to children, limiting time on electronic devices, and giving the child choices – to get them to respond.

