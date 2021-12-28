Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

Today’s Genius award goes to…

Women Sue Employer Because Office Building Smells like Poop: Legal Newsline says two municipal employees, from Moscow, Kansas, are suing the city because their office building smells like poop. Norma Najera and Teri Shope say they developed headaches, sore throats and nausea after General Pest Control sprayed their building for bugs. The spray smelled like poop and rotten cabbage and made them sick. Norma and Teri became ill because the pest control company mixed two chemicals that normally aren’t mixed together.

