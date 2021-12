Chances are if you have children, Santa may have delivered toys that require batteries. Single-use batteries are made of common metals considered non-hazardous by the federal government, meaning they can be disposed of in your regular trash. Kirk Mitchell from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says you need to be careful when disposing of batteries.

Also, consider buying rechargeable batteries that can be used repeatedly and recycled.

