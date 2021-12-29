MO Board of Education supports reviewing learning model based upon competency
The Missouri Board of Education has thrown its support behind the review of a competency-based learning model. Currently, the state’s K-12 education system is set up to go by chronological age and time in class. State Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven explains what competency-based learning is.
Vandeven says those who finish high school earlier could maybe then have access to higher education or work-based opportunities.