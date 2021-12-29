Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custody
A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston. 39-year-old Donald Tyra is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation, fourth-degree domestic assault, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 39-year-old Vessa Tyra is charged with two counts statutory sodomy, sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Sheriff Wes Drury said the husband and wife were taken into custody Monday after an extensive manhunt in Sikeston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.