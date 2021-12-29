Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend’s murder

A woman pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police arrested 32-year-old Brittany Wilson after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered her boyfriend with a sword. Wilson appeared in court via video conference Monday for an arraignment. A probable-cause statement reports that Wilson said she stabbed her boyfriend to “set him free” of entities living inside his body. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a 911 call made by Wilson in the 300 block of Barberry Street around 11:00 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found Wilson standing in the doorway of the residence with a sword in the front yard. Her boyfriend was dead in the house’s downstairs master bedroom with multiple stab wounds. Wilson told officers she and her boyfriend took meth earlier in the day. She claimed he harvested body parts from people. Wilson also said she believed for the past several months that entities lived inside her boyfriend’s body. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!