Attorney General’s Office, Special Prosecutor File Eight Felony Charges Against David Smock, Including First and Second Degree Statutory Sodomy

The Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney, acting as a Special Prosecutor for Cedar County, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced eight felony charges have been filed against Dr. David Smock in Cedar County, Missouri.



“Protecting the citizens of our state, especially our children, is of paramount importance to me as Missouri’s Attorney General,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The details of the alleged crimes in this case are shocking and horrific, and I look forward to working with the Special Prosecutor for Cedar County to obtain justice in this case.”



According to the felony complaint, the defendant David Smock has been charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first degree statutory sodomy, one count of second degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.



David Smock was arrested Wednesday and is in the process of being extradited to Missouri.



The Department of Social Services’ State Technical Assistance Team led the investigation and apprehension of Smock.



The full felony complaint can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/smock-felony-complaint.pdf.



The charges against Smock are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!