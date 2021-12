The Missouri Department of Corrections is testing out a program that allows some of its probation and parole officers to arrest those who violate probation and parole rules. Director Anne Precythe says the officers are trained to handle some arrests.

The testing is underway in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and in northwest Missouri.

