Thursday, December 30th, 2021

Today’s Genius award goes to…

Online Dater Creates Exit Survey: The Daily Mail says a Tik-Tok user from Nashville, named Shanna, is going viral because she has created an Exit Survey for the online dates, who ghost her. Her Exit Survey features questions like ‘Why did you ghost me?’, ‘What could I do to stop getting ghosted?’ and ‘If you could tell Shanna one thing before she forgets who you are, what would it be?’ She also asks men to rate her personality, jokes, and looks.

