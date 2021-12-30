Two arrested on drug charges in Stoddard County

Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested two people on drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Miranda Spicer and 28-year-old Jordan Decker, both of Benton, Kentucky, were taken into custody shortly after 9 am Tuesday morning. They are each facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Spicer is also facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. Following their arrests, both were held at the Stoddard County Jail.

